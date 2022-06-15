e-Paper Get App

Vasai, Bhivandi, and Panvel now a part of online FYJC admissions

Junior colleges in this area have been mandated to join the 11th standard online admission process.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
ANI Photo

Mumbai: In the academic year 2022-23, colleges from Vasai, Panvel(rural), and Bhivandi regions of the areas of Mumbai metropolitan area (MMRDA) are to be included in the FYJC Common Admission Process(CAP).

Junior colleges in this area have been mandated to join the 11th standard online admission process. Action would be taken against the colleges under the aforementioned regions if they accept any offline admissions.

Officers state that although these regions were a part of the online admissions previously, they had been omitted from the online admission process for a few years. They are to rejoin the online admission process this year again.

Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nasik and Amravati are the regions which are included in the online CAP Admissions.

article-image



