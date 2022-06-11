Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022-23: Read details of the process; Know how to download 10th scorecard at mahresult.nic.in

Representative Image | File

New Delhi: With state boards declaring the exam results of Class 10, students' attention will likely divert towards admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) with Maharashtra already starting the process for Class 11 admission.

The final date, however, has not been announced; the FYJC admissions deadline for 2022 will be after the Maharashtra Class 10 results are released in 2022. Class 10 (SSC) results will be announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on June 15.

The registration for Class 11 will start on May 30 in the state. Students who want to apply for the MHT FYJC admission 2022-23 process can register online at 11thadmission.org.in.



FYJC Admission 2022 Process

Visit the FYJC admission 2022 website -- 11thadmission.org.in Fill in the details to get the login ID and password. Login with the ID and password received. Fill the FYJC application form. Submit the Maharashtra FYJC admission form.

Here’s how students can download their Class 10 scorecard :

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How To Download 10th Scorecard

Visit mahresult.nic.in for more information.

Select Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 link.

Use your login credentials, which includes your roll number and date of birth.

The Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Take a printout of your SSC score card for future reference.