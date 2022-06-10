West Bengal HS Class 12th 2023: Exams schedule released, check details here | IStock images

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the dates for the 2023 Higher Secondary, Class 12 examination. The Uccha Madhyamik exam will be held from March 14 to 27 of next year. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, WBCHSE President Chiranjibi Bhattacharya stated that the Class 12 exam will not be held with a reduced syllabus as it was this year. In addition, students will be assigned to different exam centres; this year's HS exam was held in home centres.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya announced the class 12 exam schedule at a press conference. “In 2023, the HS exam will be held between March 14 and 27. The exam will be held on full syllabus and they will be held in external exam centers and not in home venues which were the same this year,” said Bhattacharya.

The West Bengal board of education released the HS 2022 results today. This year, the overall pass percentage for the HS exam was 88.44 percent. This year, a total of 6.36 lakh (6,36,875) students passed the HS exam. Boys outperformed girls; the pass percentage for boys was 90.19 percent, while the pass percentage for girls was 86.58 percent.

Read Also 88.44 percent students clear West Bengal Higher Secondary exams