AICTE Launches Career Portal To Help 3 Million Students Secure Jobs & Internships

AICTE Building | File Photo

A career site has been developed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in collaboration with apna.co, a jobs and professional networking platform, to assist over 3 million students in finding employment and internship possibilities.



According to a news statement from the council, it involves a fully-sponsored trip to Silicon Valley, USA, where students will interact with business executives at well-known firms like Google, Apple, and Microsoft, among others. On April 30, the AICTE Career Portal will launch.



With features like AI resume writing, real-time notifications, community participation, and job prospects both in India and abroad, the career portal gives students the tools they need to plan their careers. It also seeks to provide placement service to over 12,000 colleges.

Read Also AICTE Announces Modernized Curriculum For BBA Degrees, Prioritizing Practical Skills

According to AICTE Chairman T G Sitharam, this association also promotes meaningful interaction with top businesses through a vibrant environment that develops talent and propels economic progress.

Additionally, students get a unique opportunity to take part in the Silicon Valley Immersion Programme thanks to the strategic collaboration. This includes a fully funded trip to Silicon Valley, USA, where students will interact with business executives from well-known firms like Microsoft, Apple, and Google, among others.

According to Nirmit Parikh, the founder and CEO of apna.co, this project is designed to give recent graduates and job seekers the platform they need to start careers and realise their professional goals.

(With inputs from PTI)