Assam Board Class 12 Result Out By May 10, Check Latest Updates At ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam HS Result Out By May 10, Check Latest Updates At ahsec.assam.gov.in |

Authorities have postponed the class 12 results due to elections. Now, the results are expected to be announced by May 10, 2024.

The authorities have not released the official date and time for the announcement of AHSEC Result 2024. Tentatively, Assam HS result will be announced by May 10. The time of announcement has not been declared.

Where can students check results?

Students who took the intermediate exams can check their AHSEC Result 2024 at the following websites using their roll number:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

Apart from the online portals, students can also check out the HS Result 2024 Assam through SMS service and Digilocker application. The board also releases pass percentages, topper lists, and other important statistics along with AHSEC Result 2024 each year.

It is estimates that over 3 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

How to download mark sheet with roll number?

Students can check their scores in the online mode. They have to go through the following steps to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AHSEC Result 2024 link.

Step 3: Submit your roll number.

Step 4: Assam HS Result 2024 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: View and download the mark sheet.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for further reference.

How to check scores via SMS?

If the official website crashes, students can then turn to the SMS service to check their AHSEC Result 2024. Follow the given instructions to access your scorecard:

Open the SMS application on mobile phone.

Type ASSAM12<roll number>

Send an SMS to 56263.

The HS Result 2024 SEBA will be sent to your number.

Details to look out for on your marksheet:

Students must check out the details written on their scorecard carefully. In case of any error, they must contact the school authorities for correction.

Student Name

School Name

Roll number

Subject name and code

Marks obtained in the theory and the practical exams

Assam HS result 2024 status