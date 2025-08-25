 Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Vows To Visit Osmania University Without Police Protection In December
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana CM A Revanth Reddy Vows To Visit Osmania University Without Police Protection In December

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Vows To Visit Osmania University Without Police Protection In December

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that he will visit Osmania University in December without police protection and address a public meeting. He made the announcement during his visit to the Osmania University on Monday, amid tight security by police in view of the protests planned by some student groups.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy | X @TheNaveena

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that he will visit Osmania University in December without police protection and address a public meeting.

He made the announcement during his visit to the Osmania University on Monday, amid tight security by police in view of the protests planned by some student groups.

The Chief Minister inaugurated two new hostels and a digital library reading room, built at a cost of Rs 90 crore. He also laid the foundation for two more hostels and addressed a gathering of professors and students.

Read Also
Delhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order, Rules Against Disclosure Of PM Modi’s 1978 DU Degree...
article-image

Revanth Reddy, who became the first Chief Minister to visit Osmania University in two decades, declared that he would visit the campus in December, address the public meeting at Arts College, and announce hundreds of crores required for the university.

FPJ Shorts
IN PICS: Unique 8-Foot Bamboo Idol Of Byculla’s ‘MahaGanpati’ At Maqba Chawl In Mumbai
IN PICS: Unique 8-Foot Bamboo Idol Of Byculla’s ‘MahaGanpati’ At Maqba Chawl In Mumbai
Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Devotees Urged to Pledge Organs, Give Gift of Life
Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Devotees Urged to Pledge Organs, Give Gift of Life
'Pahalgam Terrorists Killed After Asking Religion, But We Killed After Seeing Their Deeds': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - VIDEO
'Pahalgam Terrorists Killed After Asking Religion, But We Killed After Seeing Their Deeds': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - VIDEO
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Vows To Visit Osmania University Without Police Protection In December
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Vows To Visit Osmania University Without Police Protection In December

"I am telling the Vice Chancellor and the police not to deploy even one policeman on the campus that day. Let students protest on any issue. We will give them freedom to protest. We will organise a public meeting in front of the Arts College and give hundreds of crores you need," he said amid loud cheers from the students.

He also stated that if students tried to stop him and question him, he would answer them with all sincerity.

Read Also
Delhi HC Quashes CIC Order On Smriti Irani’s CBSE Class 10th And 12th Marksheet Records
article-image

State minister Adluri Lakshman, Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MLC M. Kodandaram, Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram and Arts College Principal Prof. C. Kashim were present.

The Chief Minister noted that Osmania University is synonymous with Telangana and was the place which inspired the armed struggle by peasants in 1938. “Any problem that arises in any part of Telangana is first discussed at the Osmania University. It teaches struggle along with education," he said.

Revanth Reddy noted that former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, former Chief Minister M. Chenna Reddy, former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy and former Lok Speaker Shivraj Patil were all products of Osmania University.

Stating that the Osmania University has a great history, he said many of its alumni became IAS and IPS officers.

Read Also
OPSC VAS Admit Card 2025 Out At opsc.gov.in; Check Exam Details Here
article-image

The Chief Minister said it was the Congress government which appointed the first Dalit Vice-Chancellor of the university. He alleged that previous rulers tried to destroy the university.

He gave the assurance that he would try to develop the Osmania University at par with the Oxford University and asked the university authorities to prepare a plan for providing all facilities.

Revanth Reddy underlined the need to make the Osmania University a research hub.

As the Chief Minister visited the campus amid tight security, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) criticised him over the preventive arrests of students ahead of his visit and the erection of barricades on the campus. BRS leaders dared him to visit the campus without security.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Vows To Visit Osmania University Without Police Protection In December

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Vows To Visit Osmania University Without Police Protection In December

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven...

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven...

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Selection Process Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Selection Process Here

42-Year-Old Chemistry Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In Palghar

42-Year-Old Chemistry Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In Palghar

Delhi HC Quashes CIC Order On Smriti Irani’s CBSE Class 10th And 12th Marksheet Records

Delhi HC Quashes CIC Order On Smriti Irani’s CBSE Class 10th And 12th Marksheet Records