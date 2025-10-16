 Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut In Thoothukudi District Due To Heavy Rainfall Warning
Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu has caused waterlogging in Thoothukudi, prompting the district administration to declare schools closed. The IMD warned of continued rain and thunderstorms across several districts. Overflowing Pallathur Lake and blocked drainage worsened flooding, affecting villages, while residents urged authorities to clear streams to prevent further damage.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut In Thoothukudi District Due To Heavy Rainfall Warning | Canva (Representative Image)

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu): Following a warning from the Indian Meteorological Department about heavy rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning triggers waterlogging in parts of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. The District Administration has declared a holiday for schools in the district on Thursday due to heavy rainfall.

In a tweet on X on Wednesday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Light to Moderate Rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thenkasi, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Karaikal in next 3 hours."

Earlier, Vellore's Latteri and its surrounding areas experienced particularly heavy rainfall. As a result, Pallathur Lake near Latteri reached its full capacity and began to overflow. The excess water flowed into the Kanaaru stream, which runs through more than 20 villages before joining the Latteri Lake.

However, the drainage canals connecting Pallathur and Latteri had not been desilted in advance. The sudden inflow of floodwater caused breaches along the Kanaaru stream's embankments, leading to water spilling into nearby farmlands and entering Koraipattarai village, affecting several residents.

With more rainfall expected over the next few days, villagers have urged authorities to take immediate action by inspecting and clearing the blockages in the Kanaaru stream to prevent further flooding in residential areas.

Meanwhile, IMD forecasted heavy rain in Vellore and said, "Thunderstorm accompanied by Lightning" from today until October 16, 2025." Various social organization like, the Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti on Monday called for a Kalaburagi Bandh, demanding a special package and other concessions for the district in the wake of floods and excess rainfall.

Farmer leader Dayanand Patil told media that, the protesters had three demands: waiving off loans, funds under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), and a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre to the farmers.

