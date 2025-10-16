 New Delhi: EAM Jaishankar & Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya Discuss Cooperation In Education & Trade
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya in New Delhi and reaffirmed India’s support to Colombo. The leaders discussed strengthening cooperation in education, innovation, and trade. On her first official visit, Amarasuriya will meet Indian leaders, visit IIT Delhi, NITI Aayog, and her alma mater, Hindu College.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on Thursday and reaffirmed New Delhi's continued support to Colombo.

The leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka in education and capacity building.

EAM S Jaishankar's Tweet

"Pleased to meet PM Harini Amarasuriya of Sri Lanka this morning in Delhi. Discussed India's continued support to Sri Lanka and strengthening our cooperation in education &amp; capacity building," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

article-image

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya's Visit

Amarasuriya arrived in India on Thursday for a two-day official visit, marking her first trip to the country since assuming office.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, who will be in India till October 18, is scheduled to meet senior political leaders to discuss key bilateral issues and avenues for strengthening cooperation in multiple sectors.

During her visit, Amarasuriya will deliver the keynote address at the 'NDTV World Summit' jointly organised by NDTV and the Chintan Research Foundation in New Delhi.

Amarasuriya, who also holds the Education portfolio in Sri Lanka, will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and NITI Aayog to explore collaborations in education, innovation, and technology.

article-image

A distinguished alumna of Hindu College, University of Delhi, she will also visit her alma mater.

As per the college's schedule, the day's events will begin at noon with a ceremonial Guard of Honour presented by 16 NCC cadets, followed by a symbolic tree plantation on the college lawn and cultural performances by students at the Sanganeria auditorium.

In addition, the Sri Lankan leader will attend a business event aimed at strengthening trade and commercial linkages between the two nations.

"The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka, advancing the deep and multi-faceted bilateral partnership. It will further strengthen the bonds of friendship, reinforced by India's 'MAHASAGAR Vision' and its 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

