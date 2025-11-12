Tamil Nadu Govt Names 114 Best-Performing Schools For 2024–25; Awards To Be Given On Children’s Day

Tamil Nadu Department of Elementary Education has announced the list of 114 best-performing schools across the state for the 2024–25 academic year. | X @np_nationpress

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Department of Elementary Education has announced the list of 114 best-performing schools across the state for the 2024–25 academic year, with three schools selected from each of the 38 districts.

The awards will be distributed during a special ceremony on November 14, Children's Day, at Alagappa Model Higher Secondary School, Karaikudi.

According to a circular issued by the department, school heads, distinguished teachers, and District Education Officers (DEOs) from the shortlisted institutions have been instructed to attend the event.

State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will preside over the function and present the awards.

The awards, which recognise excellence in academic and co-curricular performance, are given annually to three schools, ranging from primary to middle level, from each district.

The selection is based on a range of parameters, including student outcomes, teaching innovations, community involvement, and infrastructure quality.

In the Chennai district, the three institutions chosen for this year's honour are ICF Primary School in ICF Colony, Sri Muthukumaraswamy Devasthanam P. Venugopal Chetty Primary School in Royapuram, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Primary School.

A teacher from one of the recognised schools expressed pride and gratitude over the selection.

"It is truly motivating to be acknowledged as one of the State's best schools. We've been implementing several creative and practical teaching methods that help our students understand lessons more effectively," the teacher said.

She added that the school had also invested heavily in infrastructure, ensuring that classrooms and laboratories were well-equipped to meet modern learning needs.

"We believe a supportive environment is essential for academic growth and creativity," she said.

An official from the Education Department said that the District Chief Education Officer (CEO) plays a pivotal role in identifying schools based on department guidelines.

"The Best School Awards have been presented every year since 2002 to encourage innovation and excellence in education. This year's selection recognises outstanding contributions for the 2024–25 academic year," the official noted.

The annual recognition, the official added, is aimed at inspiring schools across the State to raise educational standards and continue striving towards the holistic development of students.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)