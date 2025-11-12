 CAT 2025 Admit Card Released by IIM Kozhikode; Check Exam Guidelines & Direct Link
CAT 2025 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 admit card on its official website, iimcat.ac.in. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets using login credentials. The CAT exam, a gateway to IIMs and top B-schools, will be held in three sessions. Candidates must follow exam-day guidelines and carry valid ID proof.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
CAT 2025 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode on Wednesday issued the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check and download the CAT 2025 admit card at iimcat.ac.in.

In order to access the CAT 2025 admit card, candidates will have to enter their user ID and password on the portal.

Candidates must carefully verify all the details mentioned on their CAT 2025 hall ticket while downloading it from the official website. The admit card includes the candidate’s name, date of birth, gender, category, photograph, signature, address, exam date and slot, exam centre address, reporting time, and important exam day guidelines.

According to media reports, nearly 2.95 lakh candidates have so far registered for the Common Admission Test, CAT 2025, one of India's most competitive management entrance exams. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the latest updates and announcements.

CAT 2025 Exam on November 30

The CAT 2025 exam will be conducted on November 30 in three sessions across the designated test centres in the nation. In the two-hour computer-based test, candidates will be evaluated in three major sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Mock Test to Help Candidates Prepare

An official mock test will be issued by IIM Kozhikode on November 12 to help aspirants get familiar with the test pattern and interface. The mock paper will contain sample questions that would help aspirants understand the actual structure, navigation, and timing of the test.

CAT 2025 Exam Day Guidelines

-Candidates will have to reach the CAT 2025 examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

-Bring with you a printed copy of the CAT 2025 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof.

-Candidate must not carry any electronic gadget, which include mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones, and calculators, inside the examination hall.

-Candidates are expected to dress appropriately and avoid clothes with big buttons or metallic accessories, as mentioned in the test day instructions.

-Working with metallic jewellery or ornaments is not allowed.

-Candidates must cooperate during biometric verification and sit only at their assigned seat.

-Directions given by invigilators should be followed as the examination proceeds to ensure smooth conduct.

CAT 2025 Admit Card Direct Link

