BTEUP Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

The BTEUP Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 will be not soon by the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) on the official website of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in. The odd semester exams are set to begin on November 17, 2025, and end on January 2, 2026, with special back-paper exams taking place from November 17, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 | Canva

BTEUP Admit Card 2025: The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) is likely to release the BTEUP Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 soon on its official website, bteup.ac.in. The hall ticket will be accessible for students taking the next odd semester diploma exams and special back-paper exams. Students should double-check their information before the exam begins.

How to download the BTEUP Admit Card 2025?

Students can obtain and download their admit cards after they are released by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Student Login’ option.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as enrolment number and password.

Step 4: Next, select the relevant exam session (Odd Semester 2025) and then click the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

Step 5: Now, the BTEUP Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the BTEUP Admit Card 2025

BTEUP Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The details mentioned on the hall ticket are: candidate’s name, father’s name, roll number & registration number, photograph & signature, exam centre name & code, course and semester details, date & time of examination, and instructions for exam day.

BTEUP 2025: Exam dates

The odd semester exams are set to begin on November 17, 2025, and end on January 2, 2026, with special back-paper exams taking place from November 17, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

What is the BTEUP exam?

The Board will administer these exams to students enrolled in BTEUP's diploma engineering and technology courses. These evaluations highlight a critical academic period for students enrolled in polytechnic programs at government and private universities throughout Uttar Pradesh.

