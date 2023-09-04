Tamil Nadu Class 11th, 12th Supplementary Revaluation Results 2023 To Be Out Today

Tamil Nadu Class 11th, 12th Supplementary Revaluation Results 2023 Today | Representative image

Chennai: Tamil Nadu class 11th, 12th supplementary exam revaluation results 2023 will be released today, September 4. Students from Tamil Nadu who had applied for retotaling or revaluation of their Class 11th, 12th supply results will be able to check their results on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) 2nd year supplementary result 2023 was declared in July. Students who were not satisfied with their marks would apply for recounting of marks or revaluation by paying the prescribed fee. Those students who failed in one or more subjects in state board exams 2023 appeared for supplementary exams.

Students will get the statement of marks from their respective schools after the declaration of their revised results. This year, the overall pass percentage in Tamil Nadu HSE 2nd year result 2023 stood at 94.03%. Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams 2023 were conducted between March 13 and April 3.

Steps to check TN HSE 1st, 2nd year supply revaluation results 2023:

Go to the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on Higher Secondary Examination tab.

Then, click on the link for results.

Login with the credentials.

TN HSE supplementary revaluation results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the score card and take a printout for future references.