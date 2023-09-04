'One Nation, One Election' Is Recipe For Dictatorship: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File Image

The BJP government's push for "one nation, one election" is a blatant attempt to undermine the nation's federal structure, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin has alleged.

It is a move towards centralised power that goes against the essence of India, a union of states, he said on Sunday. "This abrupt announcement and the subsequent high-level committee formation only fuel suspicions. #OneNationOneElection is a recipe for #dictatorship, not #democracy," Stalin said on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Panel formed in autocratic manner"

Addressing a gathering at a marriage, the DMK chief said a panel formed for this purpose has been carried out in an autocratic manner to achieve what the BJP regime already intended and "for a conspiracy (towards a despotic regime)". The DMK, the third largest party in Parliament, does not have a representation in the committee, he said.

"If implemented, not only the DMK, no other political party will be able to function. It will become a one-man show," he said in an apparent remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Proposal would boomerang on AIADMK"

He slammed the main opposition AIADMK for supporting the proposal, though it opposed such a move while in power. Eventually, the AIADMK would become a scapegoat, he said, hinting that the proposal, if fructified, would boomerang on the AIADMK.

Stalin wondered if the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and other state governments would be dismissed to facilitate state elections as well alongside the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The DMK assumed power in May 2021 and it has only completed two-and-a-half years of its tenure, he pointed out.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)