Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘Sanatan Dharma’ Remark: SC Lawyer Files Complaint With Delhi Police, Seeks FIR Against DMK Leader

Udhayanidhi Stalin | X

New Delhi: Senior Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal on Sunday (September 3) filed a complaint against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for the DMK leader's remark on Sanatan Dharma. The lawyer took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted that he filed a case with Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi Stalin and termed the Tamil Nadu minister's comment as "provocative,inciting & defamatory statement against Sanatan Dharma."

The case has been filed under sections 120B,153A, 295, and 504 of IPC and the IT act, said the Supreme Court lawyer in his X post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Udhayanidhi Stalin kicks up a row with comment on Sanatan Dharma

Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday (September 2) kicked up a storm for his comments on Sanatan Dharma. The Tamil Nadu minister said that Sanatan Dharma should not only be opposed but also abolished. Udhayanidhi Stalin, speaking at an event in Chennai, also equated Sanatan Dharma with diseases like "malaria, dengue and corona" in his speech.

BJP protests against Stalin's remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took strong objection to Stalin's remarks on Sanatan. BJP national spokespersons took to X and said that Stalin's remark was nothing short of "genocidal call."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Udhayanidhi Stalin says he stands by his comments

Replying to BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya's post on X that Udhayanidhi Stalin was "calling for genocide of 80% of Bharat," the DMK leader said that he did not call for the genocide of those following Sanatan Dharma. However, the Tamil Nadu minister said that he "firmly stand(s) by every word" he spoke in a post on X late on Saturday (September 2) night.

"I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma," said Udhayanidhi.

"I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news," he further said in his post on X.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)