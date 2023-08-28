 Tamil Nadu Announces Quarterly Exam Schedule And Holidays for Students
Tamil Nadu Announces Quarterly Exam Schedule And Holidays for Students

Students across Tamil Nadu, studying in approximately 37,554 government and aided schools, with a combined student strength of 52.75 lakh, can now plan their preparations for the upcoming quarterly exams.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Announces Quarterly Exam Schedule And Holidays for Students | Representative Image

Chennai: The Department of School Education has unveiled the eagerly awaited schedule for quarterly examinations for school students. The exams are set to commence from September 14, and the corresponding holiday period will begin on September 22, varying based on the classes.

Exam Schedule:

- September 14: Classes 1-5

- September 18: Classes 6-10

- September 15: Classes 11-12

Holiday Breaks:

- Classes 1-3: September 22 - October 2

- Classes 4-12: September 27 - October 2

The 10-day holiday for classes 1 to 3 will provide students with a well-deserved respite after the completion of their quarterly exams. Similarly, students from class 4 to 12 can look forward to a holiday from September 27 to October 2. The School Education Department has further confirmed that all schools will reopen on October 3, welcoming students back for their academic pursuits.

With the exam schedule and holiday plan in place, students can efficiently manage their study routines and make the most of their well-deserved breaks.

