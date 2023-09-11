SSC Translator Recruitment 2023: Registration For JHT, SHT Closes Tomorrow At ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT, SHT 2023 Registration Ends | SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the registrations for the post of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT) and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) Examination tomorrow, September 12. Those interested can apply for SSC Translator exams through the official site at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can edit their application forms on September 13 and 14.

SSC exams dates

The tentative date for paper 1 is scheduled in October.

Check vacancies here:

A total of 307 posts are opened for this recruitment drive.

21 vacancies for Junior Hindi Translator

13 vacancies for the post of Junior Translation Officer

263 posts vacancies for the post of Junior Translator

1 vacancy for the post of Senior Translator

9 vacancies for the post of Senior Hindi Translator

Age criteria:

The applicants age should be between 18 to 30 years as on August 01, 2023. However, upper-age relaxation is available to the candidates of reserved categories.

check the notice here for more details.

Direct Link to Apply

Application Fee:

Candidates need to pay a fee: ₹100.

Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen: No fee

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected through written examination (paper 1 and paper 2).

Paper 1 will be on objective-type questions.

paper 2 will have descriptive questions.

(Negative marking of 0.25 marks per question will be applicable in paper 1.)

Steps to apply online for various SSC Posts:

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the registration link at ssc.nic.in/Registration/Home

Then register yourself and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit and download the application form.

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

