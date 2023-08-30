SSC Stenographer Exam 2023: Negative Marking Scheme Amended, Check Here

SSC

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made changes to the negative marking scheme of the Stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination, 2023. As per the latest notice shared by SSC, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in the computer based test that is scheduled to be held in October 2023.

Earlier, in the official advertisement, SSC had informed that for each incorrect answer, there will be negative marking equal to one-third of the marks allotted to the question i.e. 0.33 for mark for each wrong answer.

"There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Computer Based Examination," SSC said.

The examination has three subjects: General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and Mathematics. Each topic has 50 questions and a maximum of 50 marks. There are 100 questions for 100 marks in English Language.

If each question carries one mark, as per the previous rules, 0.33 marks were to be deducted, which is now 0.25.

SSC Stenographer exam 2023 is being conducted for 93 group C and 1,114 group D vacancies.

The application window closed on August 23. The computer-based examination is scheduled for October.