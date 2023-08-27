SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CGL and MTS Result 2023 soon. However, the official time and date are yet to be announced by the commission. Once released candidates will be able to check the SSC CGL results and SSC MTS results at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL tier 1 and SSC MTS tier 1 examinations were conducted between May to July. The commission has closed the window to raise objections to the tentative answer key on July 4, 2023.

Login Credentials:

The results of the SSC MTS and CGL exam will be released on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can visit the result tab to check it. To check the scorecard, applicants have to use credentials such as date of birth and registration number.

Vacancy details:

The SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruiting campaigns are filling a total of 12,523 vacancies, and the CGL 2023 recruitment drive is filling 7,500 positions.

Here’s How To Download the SSC CGL And SSC MTS Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website– ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result tab.

Step 3: Click on the link SSC CGL or MTS result 2023.

Step 4: A new PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can check the details of selected candidates.

Note: Download the SSC CGL and MTS result 2023 tier 1 and take a print out for the future reference.

