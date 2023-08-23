SSC MTS Tier 1 Admit Cards 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Details Inside | Representative Image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently issued the admit cards for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier-1 examination of 2023. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The tier 1 exam for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) is scheduled to be conducted on September 1, it will go on till September 14.

The official notice on the website read "Dear candidates please do not multiple download your admit card. In case of multiple download of duplicate admit card, SSC my block you from downloading admit card, further."

Steps to Download SSC MTS Tier-1 Admit Card:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the official SSC website by typing "ssc.nic.in" in your web browser's address bar.

2. Access the Admit Card Portal: On the website's homepage, look for the "Admit Card" or "Download Admit Card" link. Click on it.

3. Select Region: The SSC's regional websites will open up. Choose the region from which you have applied for the MTS Tier-1 examination.

4. Login with Details: You will be required to enter your login credentials, which usually include your registration number and date of birth. Fill in the required information accurately.

5. Admit Card Display: Once you've successfully logged in, your admit card for the SSC MTS Tier-1 exam will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and Print: Check all the details on the admit card, including your name, photograph, examination center, and date. If everything is correct, proceed to download the admit card. It's recommended to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

It's crucial to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre on the scheduled date.

Candidates should double-check all the information on the admit card to avoid any discrepancies. In case of any issues or discrepancies, they are advised to get in touch with the SSC authorities immediately.

