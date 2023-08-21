 SSC MTS, CGL Results Soon At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC MTS, CGL Results Soon At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Check

SSC MTS, CGL Results Soon At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Check

Candidates would require Date of birth (DoB) and the Registration number to check results of SSC MTS and CGL 2023 exam.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
SSC MTS, CGL Results Soon | Representative image

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the results of CGL and MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examinations on their official website at ssc.nic.in. The commission has already published the Answer keys on the website and the results will be announced next. SSC CGL tier 1 exam were held from July 14 to 27, Meanwhile SSC MTS exam was held in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20. The window to raise objections to the tentative answer key was closed on July 4. 

Candidates would require Date of birth (DoB) and the Registration number to check results of SSC MTS and CGL 2023 exam.

The recruitment drive of CGL 2023 will fill up 7,500 vacancies and the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination is for 12,523 vacancies.

According to the SSC, the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination was conducted for 12,523 posts, while the CGL 2023 recruitment drive will fill 7,500 vacancies. (approx.)

Read Also
SSC Results 2023: Know How To Check SSC MTS, CGL Results At ssc.nic.in
article-image

SSC earlier has announced the final results of the recruitment exam for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. Candidates can check it on ssc.nic.in.

Steps to check result for SSC MTS result 2023:

Go to ssc.nic.in.

Go to results.

Open the C Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) tier 1 result 2022 page.

Enter login credentials, if required.

Check your result.

Read Also
SSC Constable GD Final Result Declared, Check Here On ssc.nic.in
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC MTS, CGL Results Soon At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Check

SSC MTS, CGL Results Soon At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Check

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Aditi Govitrikar Says, 'Never Forget To Value Your Education'

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Aditi Govitrikar Says, 'Never Forget To Value Your Education'

FPJ Exclusive: ‘Will Not Work With Platforms That Restrict Freedom,’ Says Fired Unacademy Tutor...

FPJ Exclusive: ‘Will Not Work With Platforms That Restrict Freedom,’ Says Fired Unacademy Tutor...

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Last Date To Apply Today At kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Last Date To Apply Today At kea.kar.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Breaks Down During State-Wide Anti-NEET Protest Led By DMK

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Breaks Down During State-Wide Anti-NEET Protest Led By DMK