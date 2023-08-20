SSC Constable GD Final Result Declared, Check Here On ssc.nic.in

SSC Constable GD Final Result Out, Check Here On ssc.nic.in | Official

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result for the SSC GD Constable 2022 examination today, August 20, 2023. Candidates can download the SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission conducted Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 between January 10 to February 13, 2023, in the Computer-Based Mode.

The result of the Computer Based Examination was declared on April 8. A total of 3,70,998 candidates (Female 40,924 and Male- 3,30,074) were shortlisted for appearing in the PET/ PST.

How to Download?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022- Declaration of Final Result.”

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

Your SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

A total of 49590 vacancies (except 597 vacancies of Manipur) have been considered for allocation to the following forces:-

BSF (Border Security Force)

B-CISF (Central Industrial Security Force)

C- CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force)

D-SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal)

E-ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police)

F-AR (Assam Rifles)

G- NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau)

H-SSF (Secretariat Security Force)

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2023: Direct Link

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)