SSC 2023 Calendar Out: Check Exams Dates Of CGL, CHSL, JE and CAPF (SI) At ssc.nic.in

SSC 2023 Calendar Out | ANI (Representational Pic)

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Exams 2023 Calendar for exams to be conducted in the month October, November and December 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Check the Official calendar here

SSC exam dates for CGL, CHSL, JE and Sub-inspector

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) exam will be held on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023.

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 (Tier II) will be conducted on November 2, 2023.

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 (Paper-II) will be conducted on December 4

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be conducted on December 22, 2023.

Steps to check SSC Exams 2023 Calendar:

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Exams 2023 Calendar link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)