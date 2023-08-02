SSC CGL 2023: Answer Key For Tier 1 Exam Out At ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam | Representative image

SSC CGL 2023 tier 1 exam tentative answer key has been released by the Staff selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 exam can visit the official site at ssc.nic.in and download the answer key. Candidates need to login with registered ID and password to check it.

The staff selection commission (SSC) conducted the SSC CGL 2023 tier 1 exam from July 14 to 27 across different centres in the country. The commission has also released response sheets along with the tentative answer keys.

SSC has also invited objections from candidates to these tentative keys. Representations, if any, can be submitted up to 5 pm on August 4 on payment of a fee of ₹100 per question/answer challenged, it said.

The SSC's website reads, "Representations received after 5.00 PM on 04.08.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit."

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2023."

Enter your registered login ID and password.

SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key and Response Sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the files for future reference.

