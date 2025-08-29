J&K Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools In Jammu Till August 30 After Heavy Rains And Flooding Disrupt Normal Life

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of all schools in the Jammu region till August 30. | Canva

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of all schools in the Jammu region till August 30 following heavy rainfall and flooding as a measure to keep the safety and well-being of students, teachers and school staff on the highest priority.

The schools remained closed for the third consecutive day on Thursday due to the prevailing weather conditions.

The order was issued by Director of School Education, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, on Thursday, directing the heads of institutions to assess the feasibility of conducting online classes, especially for students of Classes 9 to 12, wherever suitable infrastructure and internet connectivity are available.

Due to continuous heavy rainfall & unsafe conditions, all Govt & Pvt Schools across Jammu Division will remain closed till 30th August 2025.



Parents & students are advised to stay updated through official channels.

— DSEJ Jammu pic.twitter.com/aUAwzTu51Y — School Education Department J&K (@SchoolEdujkut) August 28, 2025

After record rainfall wreaked havoc in the Jammu region over the past two days, the death toll in rain-related incidents has risen to 45 — most of them victims of a landslide on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route. However, with a let-up in showers on Wednesday, relief operations gained momentum.

“Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers and staff as the highest priority, it is hereby ordered that all government and private schools across Jammu division shall remain closed up to 30th August,” the director said in the order.

He said that the heads of institutions are advised to explore the feasibility of conducting online classes, particularly for Classes 9 to 12, wherever suitable infrastructure and internet connectivity are available.

“It is reiterated that all Chief Education Officers and Heads of Institutions must strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures for reopening schools before resuming physical classes. All School Authorities must ensure thorough cleaning, sanitation, and safety inspections of school premises prior to reopening,” Chowdhary said.

The situation is being continuously monitored, and further directions will be issued based on evolving weather and ground conditions, he said.

Read Also CBSE Fixes August 31 Deadline For Class 10, 12 Direct Admissions And Subject Changes For 2026 Exams

These steps have been taken in view of the continuous and heavy rainfall across various parts of Jammu division, which has caused multiple weather-induced disruptions severely affecting day-to-day life and the functioning of educational institutions.

He said that severe waterlogging and accumulation of mud in school premises are rendering them unfit for physical classes. “Flooding in low-lying areas is restricting access to schools. There is a heightened risk of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones in hilly and mountainous regions, posing serious threats to students and staff.”

The director further pointed out that there is damage to road infrastructure, including blocked and eroded roads, making travel unsafe.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)