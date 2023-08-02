SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2023 Begins Today Onwards: Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Begins | ANI (Representational Pic)

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023 will commence from today for Group C posts across various centres in the country. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct SSC CHSL exams from August 2 to 22. The computer-based test (CBT) will be held in different shifts across the country. While appearing for the exam It is mandatory for candidates to carry the SSC CHSL tier 1 admit card along with two coloured passport size photographs and a valid ID proof. Photo ID cards such as Aadhaar card, voter ID and driver’s licence will be considered for the identity verification.

If the identity card does not have the date of birth then the candidate will have to bring an additional original document such as Class 10 mark sheet containing the date of birth.

SSC CHSL question paper will have four sections:

English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude and general awareness – with 25 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) each.

Part I

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

No. of questions /Marks : 25/ 50

60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribe)

Part II

General Intelligence

No. of questions /Marks: 25/ 50

Part III

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

No. of questions /Marks: 25/ 50

Part IV

General Awareness

No. of questions /Marks: 25/ 50

Total

No. of questions /Marks: 100/200

Exam Time for SSC CHSL 2023:

The total provided will be 60 minutes to attempt all the questions. Two marks will be awarded for every correct answer, while half a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

Marks Required to clear SSC CHSL 2023 exam:

The candidates belonging to unreserved category will have to get 30% marks to clear the exam while those belonging to OBC and EWS category will have to secure 25% marks.

Candidates belonging to all other categories will clear the exam if they secure 20% marks.

Normalised scores of candidates will be used to determine merit and for final selection for SSC CHSL tier-2 exam.

Part

I

