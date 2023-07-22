SSC CHSL 2022 Option-cum- Preference Form Begins; Final Vacancies Out at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2022 Option-cum- Preference Form Begins | SSC official

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued option-cum-preference form for candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier I exam. The commission has also declared the final vacancies on its official website at ssc.nic.in. According to the commission, a total of 3,242 vacancies will be filled through CHSL 2022.

CHSL 2022 tier 1 exam was held from March 9 to 21 and results were announced on May 19. Subsequently, the tier 2 exam was held on June 26.

In an official notification, SSC said, "Before the declaration of final result, Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) are required to be submitted by those candidates who have appeared in Tier-II examination. Accordingly, all candidates, who have appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for post(s)/ department(s) for CHSLE-2022 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the website of SSC (Headquarters)."

A tab to submit the option cum preference form will remain active on the website from July 22 to 27.

Options can be revised only during the said period and the last submitted ones will be treated as final. Those who fail to submit preference by the deadline will not be given any further opportunity.

SSC has released the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2023 tier 1 exam city intimation slip for the Karnataka Kerala region.

Aspiring candidates who have chosen examination centres in Lakshwadeep, Karnataka, and Kerala can now download the city intimation slip from the official website - ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

