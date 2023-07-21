 SSC SI (Delhi Police & CAPF) 2023 Notification To Be Out Tomorrow at ssc.nic.in
HomeEducationSSC SI (Delhi Police & CAPF) 2023 Notification To Be Out Tomorrow at ssc.nic.in

SSC SI (Delhi Police & CAPF) 2023 Notification To Be Out Tomorrow at ssc.nic.in

The candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission”, reads the official notification

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
SSC SI & CAPF 2023 Notification | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 on July 22. Candidates will be able to check the notification at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

"Candidates may please note that due to administrative reasons the Notice of “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023” will be published on 22.07.2023 on the website of the Staff Selection Commission i.e.https://ssc.nic.in. The candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission”, reads the official notification.

SSC MTS 2023: Last Day For Registration
The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 notification was previously scheduled to be released on July 20 according to the SSC calendar.

