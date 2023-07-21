SSC MTS 2023: Last Day For Registration

The candidates will have to Register for the SSC MTS application form 2023 involves two parts | IStock images (Representational Pic)

The Staff Selection Commission will close its slot for SSC Multi-Tasking (MT) 2023 application today i.e. July 21. Interested candidates can visit the official website - ssc.nic.in. to apply for the SSC MTS Examination.

The candidate will have access to make the corrections in the SSC MTS form 2023 from July 26 to 28, 2023 through online mode. This process will require the candidate to pay correction charges of Rs 200 for the first time, and Rs 500 for the second correction. This fee is applied to all genders and categories.

Steps to apply for SSC MTS 2023:

Visit the official SSC website - ssc.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Apply’ tab and select ‘SSC MTS’.

Now click on the SSC MTS 2023 Apply Online link.

Read the instructions and agree.

Enter your basic details and submit.

SSC MTS registration ID and password will be sent to your registered email ID and mobile number.

Upload the scanned documents.

Pay the SSC MTS application fee and submit it.

Take a printout of the SSC MTS application form and save it for future reference.

The candidates will have to register for the SSC MTS application form 2023 involves two parts - online registration and filling out the MTS application form with an application fee of Rs 100. Moreover, the candidates must have passed Class 12 to be eligible for SSC MTS 2023 registrations. SSC MTS exam 2023 will be conducted from September 1 to 29.

The last date to pay the fee online is July 22, 2023. Also, the generation of offline Challan can be done by July 23, 2023. Candidates making payment through challan can do it by July 24, 2023.