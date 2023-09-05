SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Likely Soon At ssc.nic.in, Check Here

ssc.nic.in

Over a month ago, the Staff Selection Commission, SSC, released tentative answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023). Candidates are now waiting for the SSC CGL tier 1 results to be released. Candidates who took the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam can view their results at ssc.nic.in, the commission's official website.

The SSC CGL 2023 recruitment drive is being held to fill 7,500 vacancies. The SSC CGL tier 1 entrance test was held from July 14 to July 27, 2023, and applicants could file objections against the provisional key till 5 p.m. on August 4 by paying a fee of $100 per question/answer challenged.

Once the SSC CGL Tier 1 results are released, candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the scorecards.

How to check?

Visit the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, open the results tab.

Go to the CGL exam page.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

You can check the result carefully and take a printout for future use.

