 SSC MTS 2023 Answer key Out At ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here
The commission has also uploaded candidates' response sheets along with answer keys.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
SSC MTS Answer key Out At ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here | Representational Pic

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys of the computer-based examination for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination (known as SSC MTS 2023). Candidates can download the same from the SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates need to fill Roll number and passwords to access the answer key.

The commission has also uploaded candidates' response sheets along with answer keys. Here's the direct link to download it:

Direct link to SSC MTS answer key, response sheet

SSC MTS exam was conducted from September 1 to 14 at various centres across the country.

In the notification published along with answer keys, SSC said that candidates can raise objections, if any, from September 17 to 20 (4 pm), on payment of a fee of ₹100 per question.

Steps to download SSC MTS answer key 2023

Visit the official site at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS answer key PDF.

The link will be provided inside the PDF.

Open it and enter the required details and then submit.

Download the answer key.

