 SSC (JE) Tier 1 2023 Final Answer Key Out & Scorecard Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here
Those who appeared for the SSC (JE) exam can check their Final Answer Keys and Question Papers by visiting the official website of SSC at - ssc.nic.in.

Sundar FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
SSC (JE) Tier 1 2023 Final Answer Key Out & Scorecard Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys, scorecards along with the questions papers for Tier 1 exam of of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2023 Yesterday, November 29.

Earlier the SSC announced the results on November 17, 2023, now the commission has started the evaluation process.

Those who appeared for the SSC (JE) exam can check their Final Answer Keys and Question Papers by visiting the official website of SSC at - ssc.nic.in.

Candidates with the help of Roll Number and Password can check their answer keys starting November 29, 2023 till December 13, 2023.

The total vacancies available for the Junior Engineer Exam 2023 stand at 1324.

The Official notice reads, "Additionally, the Commission has also unveiled the marks obtained by both qualified and non-qualified candidates on November 29, 2023. This information is accessible on the Commission's official website (https://ssc.nic.in) from November 29, 2023, at 1800 Hrs to December 13, 2023, at 1800 Hrs."

The SSC JE Exam Tier 1 was held from October 9 to 11, 2023.

As per the schedule, SSC JE Tier 2 Exam is scheduled for December 4, 2023.

Direct link to access the SSC JEE scorecard 2023

Steps to download the Final Answer Keys for SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2023:

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at sc.nic.in.

Then go to link with Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2023.

Find the link that directs you to the Final Answer Keys portal. Click on it.

Fill in the required details like Roll No. and Password.

Download the Final Answer Keys along with the respective Question Papers. Click on the provided link.

Take a printout of your Final Answer Keys and Question Papers and save them to your device for future reference.

