SSC GD Constable 2024: Registration Likely To Start Tomorrow At ssc.nic.in

SSC GD 2024 Registration starts tomorrow | Representational Pic

In a significant update for aspirants eyeing a career in the Central Armed Police Forces, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is anticipated to release the notification for the recruitment examination of Constables (General Duty) on November 24, 2023. This follows the schedule outlined in the commission's tentative calendar for the year 2023-24.

Key Dates:

Notification Release: November 24, 2023

Application Deadline: December 28, 2023

Exam Dates: February 20 - March 12, 2024

Screengrab of the notice shared by SSC |

As per the standard procedure, the commission is likely to start the registrations on the same day as the notification release. Candidates have until December 28, 2023, to submit their applications for the SSC GD 2024 examination.

How to Apply for SSC GD 2024:

Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the 'Apply' option.

Proceed to Constable GD from the available options.

Open the application link specifically designated for the 2024 examination.

Complete the registration process to obtain your login credentials.

Log in using the provided credentials and proceed to fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents as per the specified requirements.

After completing the form, submit it along with the examination fee.

Save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more detailed information regarding important dates, eligibility criteria, and application fees, candidates are advised to refer to the comprehensive notification expected to be released alongside the application form on November 24, 2023.