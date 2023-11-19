SSC GD Constable 2024: Registration Begins For 75,768 Posts at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable 2024: Registration Begins For 75,768 At ssc.nic.in | Representational image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the registration process for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2023 from November 24 onwards.

Those candidates interested and are eligible for the Constable post can check the notifications to the recruitment here or on the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the registration process for the SSC GD Constable 2023 will begin from November 24 and close on December 28, 2023.

Exam Date for SSC Constable (GD) 2023:

The commission will conducted the SSC Constable (GD) exam in February 2024.

Selection Process for SSC Constable (GD) 2023:

The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

CBT Exam Pattern

The Computer-based examination (CBE) will consist of one objective type paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each.

Part-A

Subject: General Intelligence and Reasoning

Number of Questions: 20

Maximum Marks: 40

Duration: 60 minutes

Part-B

Subject: General Knowledge and Awareness

No. of questions: 20

Max Marks: 40

Part-C

Subject: Elementary Mathematics

No. of questions: 20

Max Marks: 40

Part-D

Subject: English/Hindi

Ques. 20

Max Marks: 40

All questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. The computer-based examination will be conducted in English and Hindi only. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates shortlisted will be commissioned across various to posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NIA (National Investigation Agency).

Steps to apply for SSC GD constable recruitment 2024

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Then click on the registration link.

Fill the registration form by entering details such as name, email id, contact information.

Then login by entering credentials generated during registration.

Fill in the application form with required details.

Upload required documents and pay the fees.

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.

