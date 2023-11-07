SSC Exam Calendar 2024: Key Dates For Aspirants Revealed

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Cards released | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative exam dates for the SSC exam on Tuesday. According to the official announcement, All 12 exams in the calendar will be conducted using the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) format. The candidates who are interested to appear for the exam can check the details on the official SSC website - ssc.nic.in.

he Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024, is scheduled for April-May 2024, Alongside SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2023-2024, JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2023-2024, and Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024. The advertisements for these particular exams are expected to be released on January 5, January 12, January 19 and February 1, 2024 respectively.

The exams for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police are scheduled to be conducted in the months from May to June.

The exams scheduled to be conducted in the months of June and July are Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 will be conducted in June-July 2024. The advertisements for these are expected to be released in the month of April. For the month of July and August, the exams set to be conducted are Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2024. Additionally, the exams scheduled for the month of September and October is Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024.

For the month of October and November, exams for the Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2024, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, Junior Hindi Translator will be conducted. For the month of December 2024 and January 2025, the exams scheduled to happen are Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025.

