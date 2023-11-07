Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023 Registration Begins At delhihighcourt.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Delhi High Court | PTI

The online application process for the Judicial Services exam 2023 has been started by the Delhi High Court today, November 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is November 22. The Preliminary exam for the same will be conducted on December 10, Sunday from 11 am to 1:30 pm. There are a total of 53 vacancies.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹1500 for General Category candidates and ₹400 for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Person with Disabilities.

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2023: Direct link to apply

Required Qualifications

LL.B. degree or other equivalent law degree from a recognized university is a must.

Exam Pattern

According to the Delhi Judiciary Exam Pattern, the syllabus of all three stages of the judiciary exam are as follows:

Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking)

Mains Examination (Written Exam)

Viva-Voice

Some topics may be similar in both prelims and mains exams, however, the marking scheme and the nature of questions vary for each stage.

Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Delhi Judicial Service Examination-2023”

3. A new page will be displayed on the screen

4. Register and proceed with the application process

5. Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

6. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

