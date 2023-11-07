CAT Exam 2023: IIM Lucknow To Issue Admit Card Today at iimcat.ac.in

CAT Exam 2023 | Representative image

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will release the admit cards for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exam. According to the official schedule, the CAT 2023 admit card link will be activated at 5 pm. Candidates will have to login with credentials including user User Id and Password to access the CAT hall ticket.

The entrance exam for admission to various IIMs and Management schools is scheduled to be held on November 26 in three sessions at various exam centres across country.

The IIM CAT 2023 admit card will have details of the candidate including CAT application number, roll number, exam centre, reporting time to the CAT exam centre, exam time and CAT 2023 exam guidelines.

Those candidates who are taking the CAT exam on November 26 will have to mandatorily carry the admit card to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof.

This year around 3.3 lakh aspirants applied for CAT exam 2023. This year saw marking a substantial increase in the CAT registration number this year.

Over 1000 private and government colleges will be accepting CAT 2023 score for PGPM/PGDM/MBA admission 2024-26.

Step to download CAT 2023 admit card:

Visit the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Then login with credentials including user id and password.

Submit and download the CAT admit card 2023 for future references.

