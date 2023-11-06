CAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Issued Tomorrow, Know Release Time, Official Website

Representative image

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will release the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) tomorrow, November 7. Applicants will be able to download the CAT 2023 call letters from the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the admit cards will be released at 5.00 p.m. on November 7, 2023. Candidates must use their login credentials to download their admit cards from the login portal. Candidates must bring their admission cards to the exam center, as well as a valid photo ID.

Candidates who do not bring their call letters will be unable to take the exam. The admission card will provide important information about the candidate, such as name, registration number, exam date, exam time, exam center, address, and other exam instructions.

Know how to download:

Visit the official website of CAT, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CAT 2023 admit card'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your essential details

CAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download CAT 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

Exam Date

CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on November 26 in 155 cities in three shifts — the morning shift, which is from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, the middle shift, scheduled from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third shift, which will be held from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. According to the reports, this year, approximately 3.3 lakh individuals registered for the CAT exam in 2023, marking a substantial increase of 75,000 compared to last year's registration numbers.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)