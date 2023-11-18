 SSC JE result 2023 Out At ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here
The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Result 2023 on the official website on 17 November 2023. The result has been declared for Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
SSC JE result 2023 Out At ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here | Representational Pic

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Result 2023 on the official website on 17 November 2023. The result has been declared for Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts. Candidates can check their score card and results through the candidate’s login on the official website using their registration number and password.

“Paper-II of Junior Engineer Examination, 2023 is scheduled on 04.12.2023. The admission certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices in due course”, reads the official notification.

A total of 10154 candidates have been shortlisted for Civil Engineering and a total of 2073 candidates have been shortlisted for Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering.

The final answer key as well as marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in Paper-I will be made available on the website of the Commission in due course.

SSC conducted the JE examination 2023 (Paper 1) from October 9 to 11, in the Computer-Based Mode (CBT). Candidates who have cleared the Paper 1 examination will now appear for the Paper 2 examination.

How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Result tab

On the next page, go to the JE section and click on the result link

A list of qualified candidates will appear on the screen

Go through it and download PDF

Take its printout for future reference

