SSC JE 2023 Admit Card For Paper 2 Out; Direct Links Available Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE 2023 admit card for paper 2. Candidates cab download the admit card for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2023 from the regional websites of SSC.

Below are the direct links given for each region:

Direct link to download admit card for WR

Direct link to download admit card for MPR

Direct link to download admit card for NWR

Direct link to download admit card for NER

The registration process for SSC JE began on July 26 and closed on August 16, 2023.

As per the schedule, Paper II will be conducted in CBE mode.

The exam will have three parts- Civil & Structural, Electrical and Mechanical.

The total number of questions asked will be 100 and the maximum marks is 300.

Exam Duration

The exam duration is for 2 hours. Paper-II will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only.

(The questions will be set both in Hindi & English.)

Vacancies

This recruitment drive will fill up 1324 JE posts in the SSC.

Steps to download admit card for SSC JE 2023 exam:

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Then go to 'Admit Card' tab on the homepage.

Click on the respective regional website link.

Enter your registration ID and date of birth (DoB).

Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.