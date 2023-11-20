SSC CGL Tier II 2023: Notification Informs Candidates Of Technical Glitch In Option Cum Preference Form; Submission Date Extended

SSC CGL 2023: Notification Informs Candidates Of Technical Glitch In Option Cum Preference Form; Submission Date Extended | Representative image

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday notified that due to a technical issue, options exercised by few candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 Tier 2 up to may have some error. Candidates who have submitted their Option-cum Preference by 20th November 2023 are advised to to check the preferences filled by them on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The commission also said that it is extending the window for submission of the Option-cum-Preference by the candidates till 23rd November, 2023.

"The candidates who fail to exercise their Optioncum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list / final selection," the commission added..

SSC CGL Tier 2 examination was conducted on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023 in various exam centres across the country. A total of 81,752 candidates have been selected for the Tier-II examination.

Results of the SSC CGL tier 1 exam was announced on September 19 and selected candidates were invited to appear in tier 2 from October 26 to 27

