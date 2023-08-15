 SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023 Application Process Closes Today At ssc.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023 Application Process Closes Today At ssc.nic.in

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023 Application Process Closes Today At ssc.nic.in

The correction window will open on August 16 and will close on August 17, 2023. The schedule of computer-based examination is October 2023. A candidate with a bachelor's degree or its equivalent from a recognised university can apply for these posts.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
SSC SI & CAPF 2023 Notification | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023 on August 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply online can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The correction window will open on August 16 and will close on August 17, 2023. The schedule of computer-based examination is October 2023. A candidate with a bachelor's degree or its equivalent from a recognised university can apply for these posts.

Direct link to apply for SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023

Application Fee for SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023:

The online application fee is ₹100, However women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation do not have to pay it.

Read Also
SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Registration Closes Soon; Apply Before Deadline At ssc.nic.in
article-image

Steps to apply for SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on Apply link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023 link.

Enter the required details and click on login.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read Also
SSC MTS Result 2023 To Be Out Soon; Know How To Check
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TN Teen’s Death Over Neet Failure: DMK Plans Statewide Campaign

TN Teen’s Death Over Neet Failure: DMK Plans Statewide Campaign

Odisha: OSSC Amin Preliminary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out At ossc.gov.in

Odisha: OSSC Amin Preliminary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out At ossc.gov.in

BPSC: Bihar Judicial Services Exam 2023 Final Answer Key Out At bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC: Bihar Judicial Services Exam 2023 Final Answer Key Out At bpsc.bih.nic.in

UP: Lab School Concept To Be Introduced For Trainee Teachers In State

UP: Lab School Concept To Be Introduced For Trainee Teachers In State

Who Will Shoulder Responsibility Of Student's Death In Headless Jadavpur University?

Who Will Shoulder Responsibility Of Student's Death In Headless Jadavpur University?