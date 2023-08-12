SSC MTS Result 2023 To Be Out Soon; Know How To Check

SSC MTS 2023 | ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection will release the SSC MTS Result 2023 in due course. Candidates who have appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can view the results on the SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS and Havildar Recruitment Exam was held in two stages. The first phase ran from May 2 to May 19, 2023, and the second phase held from June 13 to June 20, 2023.

Candidates were given access to the provisional answer key on June 28, and they had until July 4, 2023, to file any queries or objections to the key. The SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havildar (CBIC and CBN) Exam 2022 has a total of 12,523 vacancies to fill.

Candidates who pass this exam will be considered eligible to take the Tier 2 exam.

Furthermore, when the SSC MTS Havaldar Result 2023 is released, candidates will be provided with a direct link to their results. Furthermore, the SSC MTS 2023 outcome can be determined by following a series of simple processes.

How to Check MTS Result 2023?

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Navigate to the result section.

Choose the link that corresponds to either SSC MTS Exam Result 2022 Tier 1 or SSC Havildar Exam Result 2022.

A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.

Verify your SSC MTS Result 2023 within the list.

Save the document for future reference.