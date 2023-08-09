SSC MTS Result 2023 Anticipated To Be Declared This Week On SSC.nic.in - Check Expected Cut-off | Representative Image

Aspirants of the Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff (SSC MTS) examination are awaiting the release of the 2023 results. The outcome is expected to be announced on the official website, SSC.nic.in, holds the key to numerous candidates' dreams of securing various government positions.

Candidates who successfully clear MTS Tier 1 exam will be shortlisted for the tier two exam and further selection procedure. SSC MTS is likely to release the result this week. However, the commission has not announced any date as of now.

Check the tentative cut-off marks prepared as per the past trends as experts' inputs:

UR: 72-80

OBC: 70-75

EWS: 67-73

SC: 70-75

ST: 63-70

The Tier 1 exam was conducted from May 02 to May 19, and May 13 to May 20 June 2023. According to the trends, SSC will release the MTS result first which will be followed by marks of the individual.

The Multi-Tasking staff exam for Tier 1 2023 was conducted for recruitment against various Group C vacancies.

For more information and updates, candidates can refer to the official SSC website at SSC.nic.in. Stay tuned for the forthcoming SSC MTS 2023 result.

Read Also SSC MTS 2023: Last Day For Registration

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)