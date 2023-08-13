SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Registration Closes Soon; Apply Before Deadline At ssc.nic.in

SSC SI & CAPF 2023 Notification | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the the registration for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) Examination 2023 on August 15th. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of commission at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who successfully complete the application process by the deadline can edit their forms between August 16 and 17, 2023.

The computer based examination of SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023 will be held October 2023 and the detailed schedule will be issued later.

Vacancy details

SI Delhi Police-Male: 109 vacancies

SI Delhi Police-Female: 53

SI (GD) in CAPF: 1714

Age criteria

The minimum age of applicants should be 20 years and it can not be more than 25 years as on August 1. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Educational Qualification

A candidate with a bachelor's degree or its equivalent from a recognised university can apply for these posts. Further, candidates who have appeared in the Bachelor’s degree or equivalent examination this year can also apply, provided they possess the degree on or before the cut off date (August 15).

Application Fee

The online application fee is ₹100.

However women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation do not have to pay it.

