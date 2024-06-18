SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Application Status Link Activated; Check Job Vacancies, Exam Dates, And Salary Ranges Now!

Representative Image

The application status link for the Sub-Inspector exams in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for 2024 has been activated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). By visiting the official websites of their respective regions, candidates can check their status.

Candidates must enter their application number and birthdate in order to log in and view the status of their applications. It is anticipated that the exam will take place on June 27–29. The recruitment campaign intends to fill 4,187 sub-inspector positions in the CAPF and Delhi Police departments. For the CAPF ASI Recruitment 2024, salaries are anticipated to range from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.

The candidates will likely receive their admit cards 4 days before the exam.

Eligibility Criteria

The requirements that applicants must fulfill to be eligible to apply are listed in the CAPF ASI Recruitment 2024 eligibility criteria. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 25 as of August 1, 2024, with an exception made for candidates who fit into a reserved category.

Candidates must meet certain educational requirements, including passing their 10 + 2 exams from accredited boards or institutions.

The CAPF ASI Recruitment 2024 application fees are different for each category. General and OBC candidates must pay Rs. 100, while ex-servicemen, ST, and SC candidates are not required to pay any fees.

The CAPF ASI Recruitment 2024 selection process consists of multiple phases, including the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Exam, Skill Test (Typing/Stenography), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

The exam pattern is divided into several phases. First, PST and PET are administered to every candidate. After being deemed qualified, candidates move on to the written exam, also known as the computer-based test (CBT), where they have one hour and forty minutes to complete 100 questions. The question paper covers subjects like general intelligence, computer knowledge, numerical aptitude, clerical aptitude, and fluency in Hindi or English. It is available in both Hindi and English.

Click here for more detailed information.

How To Find Out Your Status?

Step 1: Go to the official websites

Step 2: Click the link to view the status of your SSC Delhi Police CAPF SI application.

Step 3: Log in with the necessary credentials.

Step 4: The screen will display the application status.

Step 5: Verify all the information and print it out for your records.

Procedure for Selection

The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Paper 1, Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and Paper 2 comprise the four phases of the SSC Delhi Police CAPF SI selection process.

Sections on general intelligence and reasoning, general knowledge and awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension are all included in Paper 1, which has a total score of 200 marks. Paper 2, which has a mark of 200, is devoted to English language comprehension.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are used in the third stage. Candidates are also required to have a detailed medical examination (DME).