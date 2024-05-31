UPSC Announces 322 Vacancies In Several Ministries And Departments

UPSC Opens Applications For 322 Vacancies; Check Jobs, Eligibility Criteria | Representational

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring for a number of roles in several ministries and departments. The organisation published a thorough notice in Employment News for May 25–31, 2024. On or before June 13, 2024, interested and qualified applicants may apply online at https://www.upsconline.nic.in for these positions. Applicants can use the official website to complete the application. The application link for the positions is live.

A total of 322 different positions, including those of Civil Hydrographic Officer, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist, and Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor in Forensic Medicine, are to be filled as a result of the recruitment drive.

Check the list of openings below:

Deputy Superintending-04

Deputy Superintending Archaeologist -67

Civil Hydrographic officer-04

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine)-06

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine)-61

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Surgery)-39

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology)-03

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics)-23

Specialist Grade-III (Anaesthesiology)-02

Specialist Grade-III (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy)-02

Specialist Grade-III (General Medicine)-04

Specialist Grade-III (General Surgery)-07

Specialist Grade-III (Obstetrics and Gyanecology)-05

Specialist Grade-III (Ophthalmology)-03

Specialist Grade-III (Orthopaedics)-02

How to apply?



-On the homepage, select the UPSC recruitment 2024 link.

-Give the necessary information.

-Send in your application.

-Send in the necessary paperwork.

-For future use, kindly preserve the printout of the same.