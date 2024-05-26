Ministry of Finance Announces Job Openings for Senior Private Secretary & Private Secretary Roles, Apply Now!

Ministry Of Finance |

The Ministry of Finance has unveiled employment opportunities for young professionals seeking careers in finance. Applications are invited for the positions of Senior Private Secretary and Private Secretary, with the application process already underway. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website financialservices.gov.in.

Available Positions:

A total of 4 positions will be filled as part of this recruitment campaign within the Ministry of Finance:

- Senior Private Secretary: 1 position

- Private Secretary: 3 positions

Applicants must possess the qualifications outlined in the official notification to be eligible for these roles.

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for these positions should not exceed a maximum age of 64 years.

Selection Process:

The selection process will take place within the Ministry of Finance and will include:

1. Aptitude Test/Interview

2. No TA/DA will be provided to candidates for participating in the Aptitude Test/Interview.

Tenure:

As per the official notification, appointments through the Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2024 will be valid for a period of one year or until the post is filled by a regular incumbent, whichever comes first.

Salary:

The selected candidates will receive the following monthly salaries:

- Senior Private Secretary: Level 8

- Private Secretary: Level 7

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can fill out the application form in the prescribed format and submit it either through email or by post.

By email: registrar-atfp@gov.in

By post: Registrar, Appellate Tribunal, C Wing, 4th Floor, Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi-110003.

The deadline for submitting the application form is June 15 by 5 PM.