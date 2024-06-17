Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Assures Strict Action Against Those Found Guilty In NEET UG 2024 Sandal

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

Amid the ongoing NEET UG 2024 controversy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared that if National Testing Agency (NTA) employees were discovered to have participated in anomalies in the administration of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), 2024, the government would take severe action against them. According to him, two different kinds of anomalies in NEET's behavior have surfaced. as reported by PTI.

He said that severe action would be taken against any officials, including senior NTA officials, if they were found guilty.

"Additional wrongdoings have also come to the fore in two locations. I assure both students and parents that the government has taken the issue very seriously. We will take it to a logical end," he said, as reported by PTI.

"A lot of reforms are required in NTA's functioning, though it is an autonomous institution. The government is concerned about this. I want to reassure you that no culprit will be spared; strict action will be taken against them," he added.

During his Sunday visit to Sambalpur, Odisha, Pradhan made this declaration.

According to early reports, some students received grace marks because they did not like that they had less time than the required amount, he stated.

The education minister stated that in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling, the government has rejected the grace marks and ordered that 1,563 students take their exams again.

On May 5, 4,750 centers in 571 Indian cities administered the NEET-UG exam, which serves as the entrance exam for undergraduate medical programs in India. The results were declared on June 4, 2024.

Following the announcement of the results, teachers and parents started to contest the 1,563 students' grace marks.