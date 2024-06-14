NEET UG 2024 Controversy: SC Issues Notice On CBI Investigation Into Paper Leaks

Representative Image | FPJ

On Friday, the Supreme Court issued notices to private parties in response to a plea from the National Testing Agency (NTA) to transfer multiple NEET UG-related cases from various high courts to the Supreme Court to prevent redundant litigation. The court also issued notices to the Centre and the NTA regarding a plea requesting a CBI investigation into allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities in NEET UG 2024.

A vacation bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta reviewed the submission from the NTA’s counsel, highlighting that several petitions seeking the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024, due to alleged question paper leaks and other malpractices, are pending in various high courts.

“Issue notice,” the bench stated, adding that the cases will be taken up for hearing on July 8.

The vacation bench also requested responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Bihar government within two weeks. It announced that the PIL would be considered alongside other pending cases on July 8, when the Supreme Court resumes after the summer vacation.

Meanwhile, the NTA expressed its intention to withdraw three other petitions seeking to transfer cases from high courts to the Supreme Court, as these pertained to the grant of grace marks to 1,563 candidates due to time lost during the examination on May 5.

The NTA’s counsel indicated that the issue has been resolved and he would inform the high courts about the decision to cancel the compensatory marks awarded to 1,563 candidates, as well as the subsequent June 13 order from the Supreme Court.

Amid the ongoing controversy over the NEET UG examination, the Centre and the NTA informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that they have rescinded the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the exam for admission to MBBS and related courses.