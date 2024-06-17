New Zealand: Vice Chancellor's International Excellence Scholarship Opens For Indian Students At University Of Waikato

The University of Waikato has announced the launch of the Vice Chancellor's International Excellence Scholarship, specifically for Indian students. This scholarship aims to support eligible candidates enrolling for the first time in undergraduate or postgraduate programs at the University of Waikato for the year 2024.

Key Details of the Scholarship:

Scholarship Value: Up to NZD$ 15,000

Available Courses: Arts, Business / Management, Computer Science, Mathematics, Education, Health, Engineering, Law, Māori & Indigenous Studies, Science, Social Sciences

Application Deadline: Applications for 2024 intake are open throughout the year.

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for the Vice Chancellor's International Excellence Scholarship, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be a citizen or permanent resident of India.

Apply for full-time enrollment in an undergraduate or postgraduate program as a new international student at the University of Waikato.

Possess a minimum GPA equivalency of B+ in the qualification used for admission to the University of Waikato.

Hold a conditional or unconditional offer of place from the University of Waikato, including pathway offers for specific programs.

Financial Terms:

The scholarship amount, ranging from NZD$ 2,500 to NZD$ 15,000, will be disbursed towards the first year of study at the University of Waikato.

It is intended solely for covering tuition fees, with any remaining fees or other expenses to be funded through alternative means.

Prospective students interested in applying for the Vice Chancellor's International Excellence Scholarship are encouraged to submit their applications promptly to secure financial support for their academic journey at the University of Waikato.

For further information and to apply, visit the official University of Waikato scholarship page.